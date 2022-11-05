The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEV shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Veritas Investment Research started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Price Performance

Shares of LEV opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. Lion Electric had a net margin of 219.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

