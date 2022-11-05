The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 451,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,547 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $71,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after buying an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after buying an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after buying an additional 195,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,778,000 after buying an additional 51,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,052,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,751,000 after buying an additional 37,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $156.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.04 and a 200-day moving average of $161.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

