The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $178.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $183.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.31. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,461 shares of company stock worth $8,772,174. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

