Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $335.72 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $335.72 million and approximately $18.55 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00092630 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00071685 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001990 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000556 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015848 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00026886 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001361 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006917 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000175 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
