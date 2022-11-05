THORChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $59.61 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. THORChain has a total market cap of $510.73 million and approximately $59.61 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THORChain has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00007793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,685.22 or 0.31362222 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012249 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,031,945 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

