Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

THRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thryv to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Thryv has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.03 million. Thryv had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thryv will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 41,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $1,105,593.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,440,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,653,327.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 13.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Thryv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Thryv by 10.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Articles

