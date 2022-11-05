Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock.

TLRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered Tilray from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.49.

TLRY opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.67.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,924,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,295,911.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 138,406 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 133,843 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 41.5% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

