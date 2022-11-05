Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 54,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 37,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Titan Mining from C$14.28 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Titan Mining Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Titan Mining Announces Dividend

Titan Mining ( TSE:TI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$25.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

