Toncoin (TON) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.37 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00007870 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.37 billion and $8.49 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,335.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00038189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022564 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00251871 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.64035103 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $12,586,143.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.