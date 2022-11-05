Toncoin (TON) One Day Volume Tops $11.62 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.30 billion and approximately $11.62 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00007815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,320.84 or 1.00045957 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00039736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00050903 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00253582 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.64035103 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $12,586,143.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

