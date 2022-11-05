Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Announces Dividend of $1.64

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 1.6387 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $60.45 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

