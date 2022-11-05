TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TPG in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TPG to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,926,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,084,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPG by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after buying an additional 159,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

TPG Price Performance

TPG stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. TPG has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TPG will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

TPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

