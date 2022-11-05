Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $10.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $206.56 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.42 and a 200 day moving average of $197.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.26.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.