Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.
Tractor Supply has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $10.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
TSCO opened at $206.56 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.42 and a 200 day moving average of $197.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.26.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
