TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.80.

TravelCenters of America Stock Up 1.8 %

TA stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $786.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08.

Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America

About TravelCenters of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 140,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 51,480 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 115,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 60,922 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

