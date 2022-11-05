Traxx (TRAXX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $201,320.00

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Traxx token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Traxx has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $59.98 million and $201,320.00 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx was first traded on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traxx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

