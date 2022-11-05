Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TREX. Barclays cut their price objective on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Trex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of TREX opened at $42.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. Trex has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trex will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Trex in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 110.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.