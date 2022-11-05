Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.74

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 9484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMQ shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.35 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trilogy Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.56.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market cap of C$105.28 million and a PE ratio of -3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.99.

Insider Activity

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 29,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$25,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,604,564 shares in the company, valued at C$1,412,016.32.

(Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.