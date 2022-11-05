TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $167.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.60. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares in the company, valued at $692,439.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

