TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 7,809 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 717.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 37.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush downgraded AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

