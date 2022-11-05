Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.13

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 16829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 13.30%.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,479.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 38.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $934,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

