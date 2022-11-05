True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of TSE TNT.UN opened at C$6.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.87. True North Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.48 and a twelve month high of C$7.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.30. The stock has a market cap of C$543.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.37%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

