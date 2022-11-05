Truepoint Inc. Buys 180 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,703. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.54.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

