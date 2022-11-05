Truepoint Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $245,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.82. 3,655,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,107,135. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

