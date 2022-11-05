Truepoint Inc. Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.4 %

PFE stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.22. 24,528,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,827,718. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

