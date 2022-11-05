Truepoint Inc. Makes New $602,000 Investment in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,034 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,970. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average of $83.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.