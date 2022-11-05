Truepoint Inc. Purchases 4,039 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,945. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

