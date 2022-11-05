Truepoint Inc. Raises Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 331.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $158,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 361,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,911. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $65.79.

