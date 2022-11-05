Truepoint Inc. Reduces Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 120.1% in the second quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 776,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after acquiring an additional 230,872 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $329,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

AVUS stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 204,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,487. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $81.26.

