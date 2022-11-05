Truepoint Inc. Sells 507 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,541,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,681,766. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.