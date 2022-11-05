TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TuSimple’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSP. Citigroup cut shares of TuSimple from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered TuSimple from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut TuSimple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TuSimple from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.11.

Shares of TSP opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 4,697.76% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. Equities research analysts predict that TuSimple will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 391,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,985,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,488,000 after buying an additional 544,003 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

