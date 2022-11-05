Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. UBS Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen cut Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Twilio to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Twilio to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.54.

TWLO traded down $22.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 44,840,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,654. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $317.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.79.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Twilio by 45.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in Twilio by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 10,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,645,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

