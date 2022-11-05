Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Holdings Boosted by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twitter

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twitter Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.39.

NYSE TWTR opened at $53.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

