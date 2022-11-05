Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 3.3% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $489,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,865. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

