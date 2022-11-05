U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ USEG opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Energy news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,111,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,557,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,091,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,822.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,557,763.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,700 in the last ninety days. 81.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

Featured Stories

