U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of USX stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.11.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.29 million. Research analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,800,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,350 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 815,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 569,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 478,499 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

