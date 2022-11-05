U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of USX stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.11.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.29 million. Research analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
