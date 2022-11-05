UBS Group Reiterates “€16.90” Price Target for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

UBS Group set a €16.90 ($16.90) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($12.10) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($15.40) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.00) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.75 ($15.75) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Price Performance

EPA DEC opened at €14.75 ($14.75) on Friday. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($27.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($36.90). The business has a fifty day moving average of €12.79 and a 200-day moving average of €15.63.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.