UBS Group Trims Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Target Price to $74.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group to $74.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.91. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

