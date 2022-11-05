Ultra (UOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001489 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $96.57 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,345.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.33 or 0.00582483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00229867 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00071746 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00070029 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000758 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004312 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.31731024 USD and is up 4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,059,448.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

