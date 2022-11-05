Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.86.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance
NASDAQ RARE traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $88.22.
Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,963,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.