Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.86.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ RARE traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,963,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.