Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Insider Torran B. Nixon Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Umpqua Trading Up 2.1 %
UMPQ opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.96. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66.
Umpqua Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.
Umpqua Company Profile
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
