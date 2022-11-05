Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Insider Torran B. Nixon Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Umpqua Trading Up 2.1 %

UMPQ opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.96. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 14.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 245,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 5.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 97.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 134,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 66,149 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 93,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

