Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour updated its FY23 guidance to $0.44-0.48 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.48 EPS.

Under Armour Stock Up 4.3 %

Under Armour stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. 12,974,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,101,058. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $238,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 93.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Under Armour by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour Company Profile

UAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.23.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

