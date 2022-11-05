United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $99.05

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$99.05 and traded as low as C$96.54. United Co.s shares last traded at C$96.70, with a volume of 1,850 shares changing hands.

United Co.s Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$98.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$94.25.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter.

United Co.s Announces Dividend

United Co.s Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.82%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

