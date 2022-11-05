United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Stock Price Down 2.6%

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €18.91 ($18.91) and last traded at €18.91 ($18.91). 216,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.42 ($19.42).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($53.00) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($22.00) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of €20.31 and a 200-day moving average of €25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.