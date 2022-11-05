United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 2.5% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock traded up $7.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.87. 579,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

