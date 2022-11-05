United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($12.72) to GBX 1,025 ($11.85) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Trading Up 3.1 %

United Utilities Group stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.