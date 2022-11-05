United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,101.25 ($12.73).
UU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($12.72) to GBX 1,025 ($11.85) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,080 ($12.49) to GBX 1,000 ($11.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($14.22) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Utilities Group
In related news, insider Alison Goligher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 882 ($10.20) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($30,593.13).
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.
