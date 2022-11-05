United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,101.25 ($12.73).

UU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($12.72) to GBX 1,025 ($11.85) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,080 ($12.49) to GBX 1,000 ($11.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($14.22) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

In related news, insider Alison Goligher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 882 ($10.20) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($30,593.13).

LON:UU opened at GBX 952.60 ($11.01) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 959.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,039.20. The company has a market capitalization of £6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.77. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 813.20 ($9.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,186.88 ($13.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

