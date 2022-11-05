Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
Universal Display has raised its dividend by an average of 49.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Universal Display has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Display to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.
Universal Display Trading Up 12.1 %
OLED stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.90.
Insider Transactions at Universal Display
In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Universal Display by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Universal Display by 604.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on OLED. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.
