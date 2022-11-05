Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Universal Display has raised its dividend by an average of 49.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Universal Display has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Display to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

OLED stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.90.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Universal Display by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Universal Display by 604.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLED. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

