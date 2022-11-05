Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OLED has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.70.

Universal Display Stock Up 12.1 %

NASDAQ OLED traded up $10.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.85. The stock had a trading volume of 899,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,334. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.90.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 53.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $491,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Universal Display by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

