Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$140.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.61 million.
Universal Electronics Trading Up 9.2 %
Shares of UEIC opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.10 million, a PE ratio of 278.78 and a beta of 1.09. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Electronics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Universal Electronics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
