Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$140.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.61 million.

Shares of UEIC opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.10 million, a PE ratio of 278.78 and a beta of 1.09. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Electronics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Universal Electronics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

