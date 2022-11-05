Uquid Coin Market Cap Achieves $84.31 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $8.43 or 0.00039528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $84.31 million and $5.58 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

